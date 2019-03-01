Mankatha 2: Venkat Prabhu Confirms Doing His Next With Ajith Kumar? Deets Inside

Nearly two months ago, Ajith Kumar became the talk of the town when Viswasam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all quarters. Directed by Siva, the rural-entertainer featured 'Thala' in a massy avatar and proved to be a feat for the fans. In fact, such was the craze for the film that it ended up becoming an 'industry hit' despite clashing with Petta.

Now, here is some more good news for all the 'Thala Army'. Venkat Prabhu, one of the most prominent names in Kollywood, just posted a photo on social media in which he is seen alongside Ajith. As expected, this created a buzz on Twitter with fans claiming that Mankatha 2 is on the cards.

In case you did not know, Mankatha hit screens in 2011 and emerged as a blockbuster. A crime-drama, it was a multistarrer and saw Ajith act alongside Arjun Sarja. Actresses Trisha and Raai Laxmi were the female leads.

And this happened......... gd nt pic.twitter.com/vu6chRWSTF — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) February 28, 2019

Given the cult status of Mankatha, making a sequel to it might prove to be a great idea.

On a related note, Ajith is currently shooting for his film with H Vinoth which is the official remake of the Bollywood hit Pink. It features Bollywood actress Vidya Balan and Sandalwood star Shraddha Srinath as the female leads.