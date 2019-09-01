English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Verithanam Single: Vijay’s Song From Bigil Is A Feast For Fans

    By
    |

    Bigil, starring Tamil star Vijay in the lead, is arguably one of the biggest and most important releases of 2019. The Atlee-helmed movie has already grabbed plenty of attention on social media for a variety of reasons and this bears testimony to Thalapathy's star power. Now, here is a major update about Bigil. The Verithanam single from the film is out and this has given fans a big reason to rejoice. The song, composed by AR Rahman, has been crooned by Vijay himself, which seems to have upped its recall value big time. The song is likely to be an important part of Bigil.

    Many feel that AR Rahman has lost his 'golden touch'and is struggling to compete with younger composers. However, Verithanam clearly proves that he is the undisputed king of the music world while reminding fans that class is permanent.

    Verithanam Single: Vijay’s Song From Bigil Is A Feast For Fans

    Bigil, marking Vijay and Atlee's third collaboration, features Vijay in the role of a soccer coach and revolves around women's empowerment. The buzz is that it has several commercial elements, which might help it click with the masses. Nayanthara plays the female lead in Bigil and this is one of its biggest highlights. Yogi Babu and Kathir too are a part of the cast.

    Interestingly, unlike Mersal and Sarkar, Bigil is unlikely to have any political references. However, it reportedly has plenty of punch dialogues.

    Bigil is slated to arrive in theatres this Diwali.

    More BIGIL News

    Read more about: bigil vijay
    Story first published: Sunday, September 1, 2019, 18:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue