Verithanam Single: Vijay’s Song From Bigil Is A Feast For Fans

Bigil, starring Tamil star Vijay in the lead, is arguably one of the biggest and most important releases of 2019. The Atlee-helmed movie has already grabbed plenty of attention on social media for a variety of reasons and this bears testimony to Thalapathy's star power. Now, here is a major update about Bigil. The Verithanam single from the film is out and this has given fans a big reason to rejoice. The song, composed by AR Rahman, has been crooned by Vijay himself, which seems to have upped its recall value big time. The song is likely to be an important part of Bigil.

Thalapathy Vijay has given his best! AR Rahman's Kuthu Beats are truly rocking..



A Mass Visual Treat awaits fans when the song comes on Big Screen!

Many feel that AR Rahman has lost his 'golden touch'and is struggling to compete with younger composers. However, Verithanam clearly proves that he is the undisputed king of the music world while reminding fans that class is permanent.

Bigil, marking Vijay and Atlee's third collaboration, features Vijay in the role of a soccer coach and revolves around women's empowerment. The buzz is that it has several commercial elements, which might help it click with the masses. Nayanthara plays the female lead in Bigil and this is one of its biggest highlights. Yogi Babu and Kathir too are a part of the cast.

Interestingly, unlike Mersal and Sarkar, Bigil is unlikely to have any political references. However, it reportedly has plenty of punch dialogues.

Bigil is slated to arrive in theatres this Diwali.