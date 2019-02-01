Vettikattu Video Song From Viswasam Is Out

Viswasam continues its supreme run in the theatres across Tamil Nadu and the movie has already emerged as a huge blockbuster. Thala Ajith starrer is in the fourth week of its run and now, the makers of the film are all set to unveil yet another big surprise for the audiences.

The songs of Ajith's Viswasam have emerged as huge hits and earlier, the makers of Viswasam had unveiled Adchi Thooku video song. Now, the team has launched the second video song from the film. The Vettikattu video song is out.

Vettikattu set to tune by D Imman and sung by Shankar Mahadevan offered a grand time for the audiences in the theatres. The song, which is in the lines of an introduction song has Thala Ajith in full form and his dance numbers have won the hearts of the audiences.

Much like Adchithooku, Vetikattu song too has found a place in the list of the favourites of the Tamil audiences. Adchithooku video song has already fetched above 7 Million YouTube views within a short span of time. Now, the time has arrived for Vetikattu to set newer records. Let us wait and see what would happen.