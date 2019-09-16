English
    Vignesh Shivn To Produce Nayanthara's Next ‘Netrikann': Check First Poster

    Lady Superstar Nayanthara has joined hands with director Milind Rau for her next flick tiled 'Netrikann', which will be produced by her rumoured boyfriend Vignesh Shivn. The film's first look poster was unveiled on Sunday. It will be Vignesh Shivn's first project as a producer and he will bankroll the project under the banner 'Rowdy Pictures'.

    It has been revealed in the poster that the music direction will be done by Girish. Speculations are surfacing that claim that Nayanthara will play the role of a visually challenged person as the poster has the title written in a font that appears to be Braille. The poster also has elements like handcuff and a whip. It is being said that the film will also feature a Labrador dog in a crucial role.

    The official handle of producers Rowdy Pictures shared the poster and tweeted, "Happy,proud & blessed #Nayanthara 's 65th film #Netrikann Produced by RowdyPictures Thank you @KavithalayaaOff & #Superstar Rajni sir for the title & the blessings @Milind_Rau 's unique creation - a thriller shoot starts today wit all ur blessings."

    It is being widely said that the film will be a thriller. The film will also have the merger of Nayanthara and Milind Rau for the first time. Milind Rau rose to fame after the release of Siddharth's Tamil-Hindi bilingual thriller Aval.

    Meanwhile, Nayanthara's two big projects - Vijay's Bigil and megastar Chiranjeevi's Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy are gearing up for release soon. Reports also claim that the sequel to the movie 'Aramm' will be made and the star is yet to sign the project. It is being said that the sequel will have Nayanthara play a stronger role than that of a Collector. Some rumours also claim that she will be seen playing a politician in Aramm 2.

    Director Gopi Nainar, however, slammed the claims and stated that she will play a stronger role and the film will be about a social issue, but Nayan will not play a politician.

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
