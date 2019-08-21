Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Vikram and Suriya Movies To Get Into A Supreme Box Office Clash?

Thala 60

Ajith Kumar's next movie after Nerkonda Paarvai is to be directed by H Vinoth again and the shoot of the film is expected to commence towards the end of this month, which again shows the signs of possibilities of the film releasing during the summer season of 2020.

Thalapathy 64

Thalapathy 64, which is Vijay's next movie after Bigil, will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and if reports are anything to go by, the film might being its shoot in October itself. Once again, this would facilitate the film's release in the first half of 2020.

Vikram 58

Vikram's next project is with Imaikka Nodigal fame Ajay Gnanamuthu and reportedly, the actor will feature in multiple get-ups in this movie. The shoot is expected to begin soon and reports say that this yet-to-be-titled film will also be a contender for the summer 2020 box office race.

Suriya's Movie

After Kaappaan and Soorarai Pottru, Suriya's next will be with filmmaker Siva and recently, the official announcement regarding the movie was made. It seems like this Suriya starrer is being considered as a summer release. Reportedly, the shoot of the film will commence once Suriya completes Soorarai Pottru, which is being directed by Sudha Kongara.