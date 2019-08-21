Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Vikram and Suriya Movies To Get Into A Supreme Box Office Clash?
Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Vikram and Suriya rank among the top heroes of the Tamil film industry. What if the movies of these highly bankable stars come to theatres in quick succession? Well, it seems like the stage is setting up for such a supreme box office clash that has all the possibilities for this to happen in 2020. If reports that are doing the rounds are anything to go by, the summer season of 2020 will witness a challenging race at the box office with the next movies of these four major stars expected to release on various dates in April and May 2020. These two months hold good prospects for Tamil movies and the big releases are bound to arrive during the Tamil New Year (April).
Thala 60
Ajith Kumar's next movie after Nerkonda Paarvai is to be directed by H Vinoth again and the shoot of the film is expected to commence towards the end of this month, which again shows the signs of possibilities of the film releasing during the summer season of 2020.
Thalapathy 64
Thalapathy 64, which is Vijay's next movie after Bigil, will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and if reports are anything to go by, the film might being its shoot in October itself. Once again, this would facilitate the film's release in the first half of 2020.
Vikram 58
Vikram's next project is with Imaikka Nodigal fame Ajay Gnanamuthu and reportedly, the actor will feature in multiple get-ups in this movie. The shoot is expected to begin soon and reports say that this yet-to-be-titled film will also be a contender for the summer 2020 box office race.
Suriya's Movie
After Kaappaan and Soorarai Pottru, Suriya's next will be with filmmaker Siva and recently, the official announcement regarding the movie was made. It seems like this Suriya starrer is being considered as a summer release. Reportedly, the shoot of the film will commence once Suriya completes Soorarai Pottru, which is being directed by Sudha Kongara.
Let us wait and see what is in the store for audiences. If such a box office clash indeed happens, it would be an exciting one to watch out.