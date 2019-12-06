Vijay And Lokesh Kanagaraj Might Team Up For Another Movie After Thalapathy 64?
Vijay's next movie is with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the young man who impressed everyone with Kaithi, a film that turned out to be a rage among the cinephiles. Referred to as Thalapathy 64, the shoot of this upcoming venture is progressing at a steady pace and fans are longing to see the magic on the big screen. Meanwhile, one of the reports by an online media reveals that the actor and the director might team up yet again for a film after Thalapathy 64.
Vijay Impressed With Lokesh
According to a recent report by Indiaglitz, a source close to Thalapathy 64 team has revealed that Vijay is heavily impressed with Lokesh Kanagaraj's works and the star has expressed his wish to work with the young director yet again.
Another Confirmation
Actor Muniskanth, who had essayed an important role in Lokesh Kanagaraj's debut movie Maanagaram, also revealed in an interview to the same media that Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj might team up for another movie.
The Interesting Revelation
According to the report, in the same interview, Munishkanth revealed that he had ringed up Lokesh Kanagaraj to ask for a role in Thalapathy 64 but the director revealed that it isn't possible this time. Meanwhile, the actor also added that he will surely get a chance to work in the next film from Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj team.
Vijay's Next Project
However, no official confirmation has come up regarding Vijay's next projects after Thalapathy 64. Various rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the director of Thalapathy 65. Most recently, speculations had come up that the Bigil actor might join hands with Vetrimaaran.
Meanwhile, various reports have been doing the rounds regarding Lokesh's next projects as well. It was being rumoured that the director has projects with stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Suriya. Let us wait for an official update regarding all these.