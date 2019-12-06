Vijay And Lokesh Kanagaraj Might Team Up For Another Movie After Thalapathy 64?

Vijay Impressed With Lokesh

According to a recent report by Indiaglitz, a source close to Thalapathy 64 team has revealed that Vijay is heavily impressed with Lokesh Kanagaraj's works and the star has expressed his wish to work with the young director yet again.

Another Confirmation

Actor Muniskanth, who had essayed an important role in Lokesh Kanagaraj's debut movie Maanagaram, also revealed in an interview to the same media that Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj might team up for another movie.

The Interesting Revelation

According to the report, in the same interview, Munishkanth revealed that he had ringed up Lokesh Kanagaraj to ask for a role in Thalapathy 64 but the director revealed that it isn't possible this time. Meanwhile, the actor also added that he will surely get a chance to work in the next film from Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj team.

Vijay's Next Project

However, no official confirmation has come up regarding Vijay's next projects after Thalapathy 64. Various rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the director of Thalapathy 65. Most recently, speculations had come up that the Bigil actor might join hands with Vetrimaaran.