Vijay And Suriya Movies To Clash At The Box Office In Summer 2020?

Vijay and Suriya's next movies have high hopes surrounding them. While the Bigil actor is busy with the works of his next venture titled as Thalapathy 64, Suriya is working on Soorarai Pottru, the Sudha Kongara directorial, which is scheduled as the actor's next release. Yesterday (November 10, 2019), the makers of Soorarai Pottru came up with the first look poster of the Suriya movie and it went viral within a short span of time.

Interestingly, after the first look poster's arrival, a few reports came in revealing that Soorarai Pottru will be hitting theatres during the summer season of 2020. Earlier, there were rumours that this upcoming movie might release in January. However, going by the latest reports, Soorarai Pottru might be hitting theatres either in April or in May 2020.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy 64 is also shaping up as a summer release of 2020. Rumour has it that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will be hitting theatres as a Tamil New Year special release. Let us wait and see whether Soorarai Pottru, which is also a big movie, will take over the theatres around the same time or not.

Previously, it was during the Deepavali season of the year 2011 that Vijay and Suriya movies had a face-off at the box office. Vijay's Velayudham and Suriya Ezhaam Arivu had hit theatres on successive days.

Well, we will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers of the film to get a clear picture regarding the exact release dates of these movies.

Thalapathy 64's shooting is currently progressing and along with Vijay, the film features Vijay Sethupathi, Antony Varghese, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Gouri Kishen etc., in important roles. As far as Soorarai Pottru is concerned, the film is expected to be an inspirational tale. The movie also features Aparna Balamurali, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu etc., in important roles.