Vijay And Thalapathy 64 Director's Next Movies To Lock Horns At The Box Office?

Bigil Is A Deepavali Release

Reportedly, Bigil is being planned as a Deepavali release and if the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Bigil might release a couple of days before Deepavali. It is being said that the makers are eyeing October 24 or 25 as the release date of the film.

What About Kaithi?

A lot of rumours were doing the rounds regarding Kaithi's release. Most recently, the producers of the film came up with an announcement that the Karthi starrer will be hitting theatres in October 2019.

The Exact Release Date?

However, the team hasn't revealed the exact release date of this upcoming movie. Some of the unconfirmed reports doing the rounds reveal that team Kaithi is planning to release the film on October 25, 2019.

An Interesting Clash

If that happens, Bigil may not get a solo release in theatres. However, it would pave for an exciting clash at the box office with the Vijay movie locking horns with Thalapathy 64 director's next film. Let us wait and see what would happen.