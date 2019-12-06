Vijay And Vetrimaaran To Team Up For Thalapathy 65?

Vijay fans have had much to cheer about especially with Bigil emerging as an enormous. Meanwhile, the star's next movie being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is one among the most-acclaimed young film-makers of Tamil cinema. Now, a few reports have popped up that popular film-maker Vetrimaaran recently met Vijay and narrated a script to him. Ever since then, it is being rumoured that there are high chances for Vetrimaaran to direct Vijay in Thalapathy 65.

It is being said that the meeting has ended on a positive note and Vijay has indeed liked the script, which has been narrated to him by the popular director. Even in the past, there had come reports that Vetrimaaran and Vijay might team up for a movie and the actor had okayed a storyline, which was narrated to him. However, we have to wait for an official announcement to know whether the actor-director duo will be joining hands for Thalapathy 65 or not.

Vetrimaaran ranks among the top film-makers of Kollywood and it would be interesting to see him teaming up with a star like Vijay. The director's previous release was Asuran, which won both critical and commercial acclaim. The Dhanush starrer turned out to be one among the biggest hits of this year so far.

Meanwhile, it is also being rumoured that Vetrimaaran has two more other projects in hands. If reports are to be believed, he is all set to direct actor Soori in a film. At the same time, the hearsay has it that a film from Vetrimaaran-Suriya combo is also on cards.

At present, Vijay is busy with the works of his next film, which is being referred to as Thalapathy 64. The shoot of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is currently progressing and is expected to be completed by February end. The film is shaping up as one among the summer releases of next year. Vijay Sethupathi is also a part of the film's star cast.