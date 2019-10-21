Vijay Appreciates Lokesh Kanagaraj After Watching Kaithi?

While Vijay is buckling up for the release of Bigil, which will be hitting the theatres on October 25, 2019, Karthi is also prepping up for the arrival of Kaithi, which will also release on the same day. According to a popular film based programme on YouTube, rumours are doing the rounds that Vijay has watched Kaithi, which has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Meanwhile, it is also being rumoured that Thalapathy, who is impressed with Kaithi, has appreciated Lokesh Kanagaraj for his work in the film. However, no official confirmation has come up regarding this.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is one among the promising film-makers of Kollywood and he displayed his brilliance in Maanagaram, a well-crafted thriller which was his debut directorial venture. Interestingly, Vijay is teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalapathy 64, which will be the actor's next major release. There are huge expectations for this movie, which is all set to go on floors.

Hence, an interesting clash is on the cards for this Deepavali season. Vijay's film will be fighting it out with his next director's movie. Definitely, Vijay fans and the entire film fraternity would want both the movies to emerge victorious in the box office race.

Earlier, there were rumours that Bigil and Kaithi might arrive on two different dates. But, makers of these films surprised the movie buffs by announcing that both the movies will be releasing on October 25, 2019. Even the official announcement of the release date was done on the same day.

Nevertheless, Bigil is sure to be the biggest release among the lot and will walk away with the maximum number of screens. Bigil and Kaithi's Telugu versions will be releasing on the same date. Both the movies have bagged U/A certificate from the censor board. Let us wait for the arrival of these movies to know more.