Vijay Deverakonda Starrer World Famous Lover To Release On Valentine's Day 2020?

Vijay Deverakonda, last seen in the box office dud Dear Comrade, is working on the eagerly awaited World Famous Lover, directed by Kranthi Madhav. The film, touted to be an intense romantic-drama, has grabbed plenty of attention and this bears testimony to the power of the 'Rowdy Army'. Now, here is some big news for Vijay Deverakonda fans. According to reports, World Famous Lover might hit screens on Valentine's Day (February 14, 2020).

Many feel that releasing World Famous Lover on the 'Day of Love' is a pretty good move as Vijay Deverakonda has a 'lover boy' image. Moreover, the film apparently captures the spirit of Valentine's Day quite well.

In case, you did not know, World Famous Lover reportedly revolves around love and heartbreak, and features Vijay Deverakonda in an intense avatar. Four lovely ladies (Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite) are paired opposite the Geetha Govindam hero in the ambitious movie and this has taken social media by storm.

The buzz is that World Famous Love features quite a few passionate lip-locks between Vijay Deverakonda and his heroines, which suggests that is going to be a bold affair. Some reports also claim that the NOTA hero will be seen playing a father in a few segments, which has piqued the curiosity big time.

