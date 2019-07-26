Vijay Fans Give An Unexpected Reaction To AR Murugadoss' Darbar Tweet

Ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss is currently shooting for the eagerly-awaited Darbar featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. The film, slated to hit screens around Pongal 2020 has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans for a variety of reasons. Yesterday (July 25, 2019), he tweeted that a Darbar update would be shared on social media at 6 in the evening. Needless to say, this gave the Thalaivar army a reason to rejoice.

However, Vijay fans gave a shocking reaction to the the tweet and urged ARM to announce Thuppakki 2 at the earliest, which took several netizens by surprise.

Thuppakki, marking the first first collaboration between Vijay and AR Murugadoss, was a runaway hit at the box office. The film was later remade in Hindi as Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, with Akshay Kumar in the lead. It seems that Thuppakki still enjoys a cult following and this bears testimony to its mass appeal. Post the release of Thuppakki, AR Murugadoss and Vijay collaborated for Kaththi and Sarkar and became a bankable duo.

Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss is excited about Darbar and feels that it is shaping up quite well. The film, features Rajini in the role of a cop and boasts of a commercial plot. Nayanthara plays the female lead and this is one of Darbar's biggest attractions.

On the other hand, Vijay is currently working on Bigil, one of the biggest releases of the year. The film, marking the third collaboration between Atlee and Thalapathy, is a sports drama that revolves around corruption in women's soccer. Vijay plays the role of a coach while 'Thalaivi' plays his female lead.

The grapevine suggests that Bigil's teaser is going to be released on Independence Day (August 15, 2019).

So, do you feel that AR Muriugadoss and Vijay and the Ghajini director should work on Thuppakki 2 after wrapping up Bigil and Darbar, respectively? Comments, please!