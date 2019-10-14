    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Videos

    Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vijay Fans Insult Ajith Kumar As Bigil Trailer Sets Social Media On Fire

    By
    |

    Vijay, one of the biggest names in Tamil cinema, will soon be seen in the eagerly awaited Bigil, featuring him in an awesome new avatar. The film's trailer, released a couple of days ago, and took social media by storm, much to the delight of the 'Thalapathy Army'. The rocking video has, however, also given some Vijay fans an excuse to troll Ajith Kumar. Here, we present before you some of the most explosive tweets about 'Thala' and his fans.

    Rakesh VFC @Rakesh__VFC

    Rakesh VFC @Rakesh__VFC

    Prominent Bollwyood actors like #SRK and Hollywood directors like #BillDuke and fellow friends from Kollywood, Tollywood, Sandalwood and Mollywood is wishing #BIGIL.. At this time, frankly saying both #Ajith & #Surya fans are looking like a mosq...

    என் உயிர் விஜய் @3sKAdC4AArpjzlt

    என் உயிர் விஜய் @3sKAdC4AArpjzlt

    Lot of Ajith fans and Vijay Anna haters searching and learning about football now....🙌

    Credits goes to @Atlee_dir@actorvijay

    ....Ipdiyachu Makku koothingaluku Arivu varatum...

    Frank Iyer @FranklinnnMJ

    Frank Iyer @FranklinnnMJ

    Ajith fandom - The most delusional and retarded fan base. Never celebrated their favourite hero instead they always wanted to pull the counterpart hero down. 👎🏻 They all need education and psychiatric treatment. #Bigil #BigilTrailer #TrollMaterialBigil

    Movie Tracker @trackerpk

    Movie Tracker @trackerpk

    Thalapathy Era 😎🔥🔥🔥🔥After Rajini It's Thalapathy Vijay 🔥 who has this Much of stardom ... Ajith is no where near to them ... Wait & see Dhanush will beat Ajith in few Years !#Bigil

    #SouthsTopLikedBigilTrailer

    தெறி டுவிட்டர் தளபதி @Thalapathy_Ntr

    தெறி டுவிட்டர் தளபதி @Thalapathy_Ntr

    Ajith fans putying dislikes for BIGIL Trailer ....

    I just now put my Dislike to Viswassm trailer

    Since I don't want to see this at that time

    Do dislike now and Make it 250k

    10 I for 250k Dislikes #VissswaaasamTrailer #CinematicEpicBigilTrailer

    Social media can be a cruel place indeed!

    Coming back to Bigil, it is a sports-drama that revolves around the exploits of a 'rowdy' coach while highlighting the essence of women empowerment. It stars Nayanthara as the leading lady, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. Bigil will hit screens this Diwali.

    (social media posts have not been edited)

    More AJITH KUMAR News

    Read more about: ajith kumar vijay bigil
    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 14:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2019
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue