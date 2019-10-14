Vijay Fans Insult Ajith Kumar As Bigil Trailer Sets Social Media On Fire
Vijay, one of the biggest names in Tamil cinema, will soon be seen in the eagerly awaited Bigil, featuring him in an awesome new avatar. The film's trailer, released a couple of days ago, and took social media by storm, much to the delight of the 'Thalapathy Army'. The rocking video has, however, also given some Vijay fans an excuse to troll Ajith Kumar. Here, we present before you some of the most explosive tweets about 'Thala' and his fans.
Rakesh VFC @Rakesh__VFC
Prominent Bollwyood actors like #SRK and Hollywood directors like #BillDuke and fellow friends from Kollywood, Tollywood, Sandalwood and Mollywood is wishing #BIGIL.. At this time, frankly saying both #Ajith & #Surya fans are looking like a mosq...
என் உயிர் விஜய் @3sKAdC4AArpjzlt
Lot of Ajith fans and Vijay Anna haters searching and learning about football now....🙌
Credits goes to @Atlee_dir@actorvijay
....Ipdiyachu Makku koothingaluku Arivu varatum...
Frank Iyer @FranklinnnMJ
Ajith fandom - The most delusional and retarded fan base. Never celebrated their favourite hero instead they always wanted to pull the counterpart hero down. 👎🏻 They all need education and psychiatric treatment. #Bigil #BigilTrailer #TrollMaterialBigil
Movie Tracker @trackerpk
Thalapathy Era 😎🔥🔥🔥🔥After Rajini It's Thalapathy Vijay 🔥 who has this Much of stardom ... Ajith is no where near to them ... Wait & see Dhanush will beat Ajith in few Years !#Bigil
#SouthsTopLikedBigilTrailer
தெறி டுவிட்டர் தளபதி @Thalapathy_Ntr
Ajith fans putying dislikes for BIGIL Trailer ....
I just now put my Dislike to Viswassm trailer
Since I don't want to see this at that time
Do dislike now and Make it 250k
10 I for 250k Dislikes #VissswaaasamTrailer #CinematicEpicBigilTrailer
Social media can be a cruel place indeed!
Coming back to Bigil, it is a sports-drama that revolves around the exploits of a 'rowdy' coach while highlighting the essence of women empowerment. It stars Nayanthara as the leading lady, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. Bigil will hit screens this Diwali.
(social media posts have not been edited)