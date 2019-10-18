Vijay Fans Want Bigil To Be Dubbed And Released In Hindi; Tweets Go Viral
Vijay, last seen in the highly controversial Sarkar, is awaiting the release of the much-hyped Bigil, one of the biggest movies of the year. The film, dealing with women empowerment, features 'Thalapathy' in a new avatar and this has created a fair deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. Now, here is some sensational news about Bigil. In an exciting development, fans want the Atlee-directed movie to be dubbed and released in Hindi as it deals with a 'universal' subject.
Laalu Makhija @LaaluMakhija
#BigilTrailer
@actorvijay
why No hindi release
Nation want to see some quality films like Mersal and Now #Bigil
GRAPHICS CGI and Emotion are Next level.
George Vijay @VijayIsMyLife
#Bigil is getting released in Telugu, and more importantly a simultaneous release in 400 screens across Telugu states. It would be awesome if we can plan for Hindi version releasing simultaneously. As this film has a universal theme, the Hindi version is a must.
@archanakalpathi
Guruprasad C @vijayfan_guru
Why Vijay films r not releases in Hindi?I always watch his films on pirated sites coz there is no other way & I can't wait for hindi dub.I feel really sad that being his die hard fan,I haven't watched him on big screen yet.Plz sir,release ur films in Hindi. #BigilTrailer #Bigil
Aayush @SRKian___Aayush
Hey bigil makers Vijay is biggest South star in Hindi circuit without single hindi release .... Why you haven't gone for pan India level U can release film after 2-3 weeks but at least release..... 12cr opening is sure
Looking blockbusters all over💥💥
𝑴𝒓.𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒆𝒇 ツ @Chief_Offl
@archanakalpathi
We Need a Hindi Release this Time🙏
Thalapathy Hindi Dubbed Videos are Most Viewed in Kwood and Has A Huge Fan Following in North...
This is The Right Time To Prove Thalapathy's BO Capacity In North🔥
Paathu Pannunga....
So, do you think Bigil has the potential to click with a pan-India audience? Tell us in the space below.
