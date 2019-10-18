    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Vijay Fans Want Bigil To Be Dubbed And Released In Hindi; Tweets Go Viral

      Vijay, last seen in the highly controversial Sarkar, is awaiting the release of the much-hyped Bigil, one of the biggest movies of the year. The film, dealing with women empowerment, features 'Thalapathy' in a new avatar and this has created a fair deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. Now, here is some sensational news about Bigil. In an exciting development, fans want the Atlee-directed movie to be dubbed and released in Hindi as it deals with a 'universal' subject.

      #BigilTrailer

      @actorvijay

      why No hindi release

      Nation want to see some quality films like Mersal and Now #Bigil

      GRAPHICS CGI and Emotion are Next level.

      #Bigil is getting released in Telugu, and more importantly a simultaneous release in 400 screens across Telugu states. It would be awesome if we can plan for Hindi version releasing simultaneously. As this film has a universal theme, the Hindi version is a must.

      @archanakalpathi

      Why Vijay films r not releases in Hindi?I always watch his films on pirated sites coz there is no other way & I can't wait for hindi dub.I feel really sad that being his die hard fan,I haven't watched him on big screen yet.Plz sir,release ur films in Hindi. #BigilTrailer #Bigil

      Hey bigil makers Vijay is biggest South star in Hindi circuit without single hindi release .... Why you haven't gone for pan India level U can release film after 2-3 weeks but at least release..... 12cr opening is sure

      Looking blockbusters all over💥💥

      We Need a Hindi Release this Time🙏

      We Need a Hindi Release this Time🙏

      Thalapathy Hindi Dubbed Videos are Most Viewed in Kwood and Has A Huge Fan Following in North...

      This is The Right Time To Prove Thalapathy's BO Capacity In North🔥

      Paathu Pannunga....

      So, do you think Bigil has the potential to click with a pan-India audience? Tell us in the space below.

      (Social media posts have not been edited)

      Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 17:16 [IST]
