Vijay Hugged Lokesh Kanagaraj After Hearing The Script Of Thalapathy 64?

Vijay's Reaction

According to the report, Lokesh Kanagaraj narrated the complete script including the dialogues and upon the completion of the same, Vijay stood up and hugged the writer-director. At the same time, it is being said that it is for the first time Vijay is getting so much excited about a script.

Earlier Reports

Earlier, the same YouTube channel had reported that Lokesh Kanagaraj was in Karnataka a few weeks ago to complete the dialogues portions in the script. Now, the writer-director has seemingly completed the full version.

What To Expect?

Well, all these reports have further spiked up the expectation level of this film, which is expected to be something different from Vijay movies of recent times. Lokesh Kanagaraj is expected to come up with a subject that would use the star and actor in Vijay to a good extent.

Other Updates

Meanwhile, a few more updates regarding the shoot of Thalapathy 64 have also been doing the rounds. Of reports are anything to go by, the shoot of the film will commence after October 9, 2019. Reportedly, the entire shoot will be completed in a single schedule.