Vijay Is Not A Super Actor, Noted Actor's Controversial Comment Goes Viral

Siddique Attacks Vijay

During a recent interview, veteran actor Siddique took a nasty dig at Vijay and said that the Sarkar star is not a 'super actor'. He added that in Mollywood most of the superstars are also super actors.

His Exact Words

"All film industries depend on Superstars. Superstars like Mammootty and Mohanlal are necessary to make movies like Madhura Raja and Lucifer. The entire industry depends on actors like them. Character actors like us are surviving in the industry just because of these superstars. Mollywood is quite lucky to have superstars like Mammootty and Mohanlal who are actually impeccable actors. Other industries like Kollywood could not boast about this fact. Vijay may be a superstar, but, he is not a super actor."

Hereesh Peradi Defends Vijay

As expected, his comments upset Vijay supporters big time. Hitting out at Siddique, actor Hereesh Peradi said that the Ghilli hero is not just a terrific actor but also a terrific human being. Recalling the time he worked with him, he said that he was mighty impressed with his humility.

On The Work Front

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently shooting for Thalapathy 63 which marks his third collaboration with Atlee. The film has Nayanthara as the female lead and is likely to release this Diwali. Thalapathy 63, featuring Vijay in the role of a football coach, has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans which might help it open to a phenomenal response at the box office.