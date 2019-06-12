Vijay Movies Are Not Profitable, Distributor's Explosive Statement About Thalapathy Goes Viral

'Not Profitable'

During a recent interview with a leading channel, noted distributor Tirupur Subramaniam spoke about some issues concerning the film industry and made a big statement about the Jilla actor. While speaking about the box office performance of Vijay's recent films, he said that Mersal and Sarkar were 'not profitable'.

Is This The Reason?

The 2017 release Mersal ran into trouble with the BJP because of a scene that made fun of the central government's GST scheme which had an impact on its box office collections. Similarly, Sarkar faced the ire of AIADMK workers for 'defaming' former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and 'inciting' the public against the government. The buzz is that Vijay's political ambitions are affecting the performance of his movies.

The Road Ahead

Vijay is currently working on Thalapathy 63, which is slated to hit screens this Diwali. The film, being directed by Atlee, features the star in the role of a soccer coach and revolves around corruption in women's soccer. Given the hard-hitting subject, it is bound to create a great deal of buzz in the sporting world. Thalapathy 63, featuring Nayanthara as the female lead, is set to do solid pre-release business which means that it is going to be a high-stakes affair.

A Busy Time For Vijay

Vijay is also likely to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj pretty soon. The film, being refereed to as Thalapathy 64, might feature Trisha and Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna as the female leads. All in all, Vijay currently has plenty on his plate.