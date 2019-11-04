    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Was Vijay Paid Rs 1 Crore As Advance For Thalapathy 64?

      Vijay, one of the biggest names in Tamil cinema, is working on a commercial movie with young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, being referred to as Thalapathy 64. The film, featuring the mass hero in a new avatar, has grabbed plenty of attention and this suggests that things are on track. Now, here is a big update about Thalapathy 64. According to Valai Pechu, the Theri star has been paid Rs 1 crore as advance for the movie.

      The buzz is that Thalapathy 64 will be a masala-entertainer featuring quite a few engaging scenes. It might also highlight Vijay's comic timing, making it a feast for one and all. The film stars Malavika Mohanan as the female lead and this has piqued the curiosity big time. Vijay Sethupathi is Vijay's on-screen nemesis in Thalapathy 64 and this is a highlight of the flick.

      Thalapathy 64 has young composer Anirudh Ravichander as the music director, marking his second collaboration with Vijay. The grapevine suggests that his tunes will be a major attraction. Anirudh and Vijay previously collaborated for Kaththi, impressing fans. As such, movie buffs are bound to have high expectations from Thalapathy 64.

      Meanwhile, Vijay's latest movie Bigil, which released this Diwali, is doing pretty well at the box office, proving he is the man to beat. The film, helmed by young director Atlee, revolves around the exploits of a soccer coach while touching upon women empowerment. Bigil stars 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara as the heroine and this has added a new dimension to the movie. Actors Jackie Shroff, Kathir and Yogi Babu too are a part of the sports-drama.

      On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi, which released alongside Bigil, is set to become a runaway hit in Tamil Nadu. The movie, featuring Karthi in the lead, does not have a female lead and is devoid of commercial elements and this makes its box office performance simply phenomenal.

      Bigil Movie Review: The Vijay Starrer Entertains And Inspires

      Read more about: thalapathy 64 vijay
