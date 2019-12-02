Vijay Phones Up Tollywood Hero Jr NTR: Here's What The Two Spoke About

It's no secret that Vijay is one of the biggest and most popular names in Tamil cinema. The mass hero enjoys a strong fan-following due to his humble nature and lively reel antics. Now, here is some big news for Thalapathy fans. According to distributor Mahesh S Koneru, the star recently spoke to Tollywood actor Jr NTR over the phone and said that he was quite happy about Bigil's performance in the Telugu states. Vijay also said, he was grateful to Tollywood fans for backing his movie.

"He expressed his happiness for the way we handled #Whistle (Telugu dubbed version of Bigil) in the Telugu States.Bowled over by his politeness & humble nature .. And the best part ?? That was when Vijay sir and Tarak sir spoke to each other. That conversation between the superstars was on phone. Vijay sir also expressed his gratitude for the support of Telugu fans and promised more interaction for #Thalapathy64 ... And he's super happy with the way that movie is shaping up," (sic) tweeted Mahesh.

Many feel, this is a sweet gesture on Vijay's part and can go a long way in bringing the industries closer.

In case, you did not know, Bigil arrived in theatres on October 25, 2019, and emerged as a runaway hit at the box office. Its Telugu dubbed version recently ended its run with a share of around Rs 10 crore, proving to be a big hit. The film featured Vijay in the role of a soccer coach and touched upon women empowerment.

With Bigil in the past, the Mersal actor is working on the eagerly awaited Thalapathy 64, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is likely to feature him in a stylish new avatar and this has piqued the curiosity.

On the other hand, Jr NTR is working on the pan-India biggie RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli. The magnum opus, featuring Ram Charan as the parallel lead, will be released in multiple languages in 2020 and this makes it a big release for all concerned.

