Vijay Rejected Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan As It Is A Multi-starrer?

Inside Deets

The buzz is that Mani Ratnam wanted Vijay to dedicate eight months to Ponniyin Selvan, which did not go well with the Jilla actor. The grapevine also suggests the mass hero was not interested in acting in a multi-starrer.

A Big Loss?

Vijay, arguably one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema, is a certified crowd puller. In fact, his 2017 release Mersal, set the box office on fire despite receiving negative reviews and proved that Thalapathy mania knows no limits. As such, many feel that he would have added a new dimension to Ponniyin Selvan.

About Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan, based on a novel of the same name, is one of the most ambitious movies of Mani Ratnam's career. The film features a stellar cast headlined by Vikram, Aishwarya Rai and Jayam Ravi. Karthi and 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan too are a part of the project. Ponniyin Selvan is likely to get a pan-India release. Simbu was originally associated with the movie but he is no longer a part of the magnum opus.

Work Matters

Coming back to Vijay, he will next be seen in Bigil, marking his third collaboration with young filmmaker Atlee. The film, featuring Nayanthara as the female lead, revolves around the challenges faced by women's soccer. Bigil is slated to arrive in theatres this Diwali. Once the Atlee movie hits screens, Vijay will turn his attention to Thalapathy 64, marking his first collaboration with Maanagaram director Lokesh Kanagaraj.