English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vijay Rejected Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan As It Is A Multi-starrer?

    By
    |

    Vijay, the undisputed 'Thalapathy' of Tamil cinema, is loved by all and sundry, due to his humble nature and charismatic screen presence. During his stellar career, he has starred in several blockbusters and proved that success is his middle name. Now, he is in the limelight for a surprising reason. According to Valai Pechu, Vijay refused to act in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, much to the shock of all concerned.

    Inside Deets

    Inside Deets

    The buzz is that Mani Ratnam wanted Vijay to dedicate eight months to Ponniyin Selvan, which did not go well with the Jilla actor. The grapevine also suggests the mass hero was not interested in acting in a multi-starrer.

    A Big Loss?

    A Big Loss?

    Vijay, arguably one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema, is a certified crowd puller. In fact, his 2017 release Mersal, set the box office on fire despite receiving negative reviews and proved that Thalapathy mania knows no limits. As such, many feel that he would have added a new dimension to Ponniyin Selvan.

    About Ponniyin Selvan

    About Ponniyin Selvan

    Ponniyin Selvan, based on a novel of the same name, is one of the most ambitious movies of Mani Ratnam's career. The film features a stellar cast headlined by Vikram, Aishwarya Rai and Jayam Ravi. Karthi and 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan too are a part of the project. Ponniyin Selvan is likely to get a pan-India release. Simbu was originally associated with the movie but he is no longer a part of the magnum opus.

    Work Matters

    Work Matters

    Coming back to Vijay, he will next be seen in Bigil, marking his third collaboration with young filmmaker Atlee. The film, featuring Nayanthara as the female lead, revolves around the challenges faced by women's soccer. Bigil is slated to arrive in theatres this Diwali. Once the Atlee movie hits screens, Vijay will turn his attention to Thalapathy 64, marking his first collaboration with Maanagaram director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

    More VIJAY News

    Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 15:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue