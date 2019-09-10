Vijay Returns To Full-fledged Comedy With Thalapathy 64?

Vijay is one such actor who can handle comedy with ease. His comic timing is simply amazing and we have seen that umpteen number of times, through most of his films. However, it has been quite some time since we saw a Vijay movie completely glaced in comedy. However, some of the latest reports reveal that Thalapathy 64 would fill that void as the movie is said to be high on humorous moments.

A report by popular YouTube channel had spilt the beans regarding the backdrop of Thalapathay 64. According to the report, Thalapathy 64's story will be set against the backdrop of a college and it is also being believed that the first look poster of the film gave out a hint regarding this. At the same time, rumour has it that the film will be filled with humorous moments with a whole lot of comedy elements. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the film will be an amazing action entertainer. However, nothing much has been revealed about Vijay's role in this movie.

Nevertheless, we will have to wait for an official update from the team to get a clear picture of what the movie will be about. Well, it would be interesting to see Vijay in a college-based entertainer. In 2013, Vijay had come up with Nanban, the Tamil remake of 3 Idiots, in which he was seen as a college student.

Thalapathy 64 is being scripted and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who made his grand debut in films with Maanagaram, released in 2017. According to reports, the team is planning to release the film as a summer release of 2020. Reportedly, the shoot of the film will commence in October 2019. Let us wait for official updates to know more.

(Source: Valai Pechu)