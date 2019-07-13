Bigil: Vijay And Atlee’s Latest Movie To Be Different From Mersal In This Regard

It is no secret that 2019 was not a particularly good year for Vijay. The star's big release Sarkar opened to a good response at the box office while receiving decent reviews from the target audience. However, it ran into an ugly controversy when the AIADMK objected to a few political-charged dialogues and veiled references to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Needless to say, this controversy affected the movie's box office collections big time, which proved to be a problem for all concerned.

With Sarkar in the past, Vijay is currently shooting for Bigil, which marks his third collaboration with young filmmaker Atlee. The film, slated to release this Diwali, has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans, which indicates that it has the potential to create some box office records.

Now, here is an update about Bigil.

During a recent interview with a leading website, writer Ramanagiri Vaasan said that, unlike Mersal, Bigil will not have any politically targeted dialogues. He went on to add that there will, however, be quite a few punch dialogues in the movie.

Interestingly, Mersal had run into big trouble with the BJP due to a dialogue that made fun of GST. The controversy grabbed plenty of attention with several political leaders making shocking statements about 'Thalapathy'.

The past issue might be one of the reasons Bigil won't be having political dialogues.

Bigil, featuring Vijay in a double role, revolves around the issues plaguing women's soccer. Nayanthara plays the female lead and this is one of its big highlights. Actors Kathir, Yogi Babu and Jackie Shroff too are a part of the cast.

Meanwhile, once Bigil hits screens, Vijay will begin work on Thalapathy 64 likely to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Recently, it was rumoured that the film would feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, however, latest reports suggest that the rumours were false.