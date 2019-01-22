Vijay's Sarkar All Set To Make Its Television Premiere On This Date!

Television Premiere

Well, the audiences have been eagerly waiting for the Television premiere of this hugely popular movie. Many of them had expected the movie to make its debut on mini screen during the Pongal season but it didn't happen.

On Sun TV

Now, Sarkar's television premiere is all set to happen soon. It has been confirmed that Sarkar will be screened on mini screen on January 26, 2018. According to the reports, the film will be screened on Sun TV at 6:30 PM. The promos of the same are out.

The Telugu Dubbed Version

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Sarkar's Telugu version had also hit the theatres in the year 2018. Now, the reports suggest that Telugu dubbed version of Sarkar too will be making its debut on mini screen on the same day and time through Gemini TV.

TRP Ratings

As you all know, Sarkar is definitely one of the most popular Tamil movies of the recent times and its television premiere and that too within the 100 days of its release is sure to be a big hit. It seems like the TRP rating would go on to reach newer heights. Let us wait and see.