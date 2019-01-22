English
    Vijay's Sarkar All Set To Make Its Television Premiere On This Date!

    Thalapathy Vijay had delivered yet another big hit in the form of Sarkar, the movie which had come out in the theatres in the month of November 2018. The movie, which graced the big screen during the Deepavali season had enjoyed a grand run in the theatres and did set the box office on fire by collecting huge figures. Vijay-AR Murugadoss combo did go on to strike the right chords yet again and now, a few reports have been doing the rounds in connection with the film, which is sure to excite the fans and followers who have loved this movie. Read on to know more about the same here.

    Television Premiere

    Well, the audiences have been eagerly waiting for the Television premiere of this hugely popular movie. Many of them had expected the movie to make its debut on mini screen during the Pongal season but it didn't happen.

    On Sun TV

    Now, Sarkar's television premiere is all set to happen soon. It has been confirmed that Sarkar will be screened on mini screen on January 26, 2018. According to the reports, the film will be screened on Sun TV at 6:30 PM. The promos of the same are out.

    The Telugu Dubbed Version

    Thalapathy Vijay starrer Sarkar's Telugu version had also hit the theatres in the year 2018. Now, the reports suggest that Telugu dubbed version of Sarkar too will be making its debut on mini screen on the same day and time through Gemini TV.

    TRP Ratings

    As you all know, Sarkar is definitely one of the most popular Tamil movies of the recent times and its television premiere and that too within the 100 days of its release is sure to be a big hit. It seems like the TRP rating would go on to reach newer heights. Let us wait and see.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 17:23 [IST]
