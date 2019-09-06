Vijay's Verithanam Song Clocks 1 Million Likes; Gets Trolled With #PaidVerithanamLikesExposed

Verithanam, the song from Vijay's upcoming movie Bigil, has turned out to be a huge sit. Sung by Vijay and set to tune by AR Rahman, the lyrical video song of Verithanam, has already clocked in a good number of views. At the same time, Verithanam's lyrical video has turned out to be the most-liked Tamil song on YouTube and now, it has also crossed 1 M likes. However, the Verithanam song, as well as the makers of the film, are getting trolled heavily with Twitterati claiming the song has been paid for 'likes'. #PaidVerithanamLikesExposed has been trending on Twitter since the past few hours.

While Verithanam song has achieved a milestone, a few tweets are trolling the number. A video has also come up in connection with this to strengthen the claims that Verithanam has achieved this mark as a result of a paid campaign. This video has acted as a platform to many trolls that have been doing the rounds on social media. At the same time, some users are even trashing the makers of Bigil for allegedly opting for a paid campaign to create a new record. Take a look at some of the trolls here..

It’s all pre planned and they have set the record..

VMI IT Wings #PaidVerithanamLikesExposed

Verithanam video song had hit the online circuits on September 01, 2019. The song took the online circuits by storm and it was trending at the top for many days. Verithanam song has so far, fetched above 12 M YouTube views and is still racing ahead.

Meanwhile, Bigil is set for a release during the upcoming Deepavali season. Directed by Atlee, the film features Vijay in dual roles. Nayanthara will be seen essaying the leading lady in the movie.