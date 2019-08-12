Vijay Sethupathi And Aamir Khan To Join Hands For A Movie!

Here is a piece of big news for all fans of Vijay Sethupathi. According to reports that have come up, the 96 star will team up with none other than Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for an upcoming movie. Vijay Sethupathi himself revealed this big information while interacting with the media during the recently-concluded Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne, wherein he was adjudged the Best Actor for his performance in Super Deluxe. The popular actor mentioned that the announcement regarding the much-awaited project will be made soon.

Earlier, reports also came up that Aamir Khan had paid a visit to the sets of Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Sanga Thamizhan, which is being directed by Vijay Shankar. According to reports that have been doing the rounds, both actors had a long conversation and later, Aamir Khan pitched an idea, which the Tamil actor agreed to.

However, it is not clear whether they will be teaming up for a Tamil movie. It also needs to be seen whether the Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi is on cards. Let us wait for the grand announcement from the team to get more details.

Meanwhile, reports have also come up that Vijay Sethupathi's much-appreciated film Vikram Vedha will be travelling to Bollywood. Reports suggest that Aamir Khan will be a part of Vikram Vedha's Bollywood remake and Saif Ali Khan too will be a part of the project. However, the makers have not come up with an official announcement yet.

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi has a whole lot of promising projects in the line-up. At present, he is shooting for Sanga Thamizhan. His next film to hit the theatres is expected to be Laabam, the SP Jananathan movie, which features Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Kadaisi Vyavasaayi, directed by Kakkamuttai fame Manikandan.