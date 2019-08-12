English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vijay Sethupathi And Aamir Khan To Join Hands For A Movie!

    By
    |

    Here is a piece of big news for all fans of Vijay Sethupathi. According to reports that have come up, the 96 star will team up with none other than Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for an upcoming movie. Vijay Sethupathi himself revealed this big information while interacting with the media during the recently-concluded Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne, wherein he was adjudged the Best Actor for his performance in Super Deluxe. The popular actor mentioned that the announcement regarding the much-awaited project will be made soon.

    Vijay Sethupathi And Aamir Khan To Join Hands For A Movie!

    Earlier, reports also came up that Aamir Khan had paid a visit to the sets of Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Sanga Thamizhan, which is being directed by Vijay Shankar. According to reports that have been doing the rounds, both actors had a long conversation and later, Aamir Khan pitched an idea, which the Tamil actor agreed to.

    However, it is not clear whether they will be teaming up for a Tamil movie. It also needs to be seen whether the Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi is on cards. Let us wait for the grand announcement from the team to get more details.

    Meanwhile, reports have also come up that Vijay Sethupathi's much-appreciated film Vikram Vedha will be travelling to Bollywood. Reports suggest that Aamir Khan will be a part of Vikram Vedha's Bollywood remake and Saif Ali Khan too will be a part of the project. However, the makers have not come up with an official announcement yet.

    On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi has a whole lot of promising projects in the line-up. At present, he is shooting for Sanga Thamizhan. His next film to hit the theatres is expected to be Laabam, the SP Jananathan movie, which features Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Kadaisi Vyavasaayi, directed by Kakkamuttai fame Manikandan.

    More VIJAY SETHUPATHI News

    Read more about: vijay sethupathi aamir khan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue