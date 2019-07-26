Vijay Sethupathi Gets A Request To REJECT This Upcoming Big Film?

A Biopic

The latest reports that have been ruling the online circuits reveal that Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the leading role in a Tamil movie, which will be based on the life of veteran cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, who hails from Sri Lanka.

Fans Are Unhappy?

According to the report by a popular Youtube Channel, a large number of Sri Lankan refugees across the globe who phone up them have conveyed that they respect and admire Vijay Sethupathi a lot but the Sindhubaadh star shouldn't do this biopic.

What Could Be The Reason?

Meanwhile, report also suggests that they have talked about the reason why he should skip the project. It is being said that Muttiah Muralitharan had spoken against Sri Lankan refugees once and hence, they are disappointed over the cricketer.

Will They Boycott The Film?

Reportedly, they also conveyed that even if somebody like Vijay Sethupathi, whom they admire a lot, goes on to do his biopic, they would boycott the movie. It needs to be seen whether Vijay Sethupathi would pay heed to this request or not.