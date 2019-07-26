English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vijay Sethupathi Gets A Request To REJECT This Upcoming Big Film?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Vijay Sethupathi's acting talent has no bounds and he could rightly be termed as a versatile actor, who is capable of performing any kind of role with ease. He has already signed the dotted lines for many promising projects. With back-to-back movies, Vijay Sethupathi as well as his fans are all set to have busy times ahead. Meanwhile, it seems like some of the admirers of Vijay Sethupathi are quite disappointed with the actor saying yes to one of the projects and they seemingly want the actor to skip that particular movie. Read the article to know further details regarding this.

    A Biopic

    The latest reports that have been ruling the online circuits reveal that Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the leading role in a Tamil movie, which will be based on the life of veteran cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, who hails from Sri Lanka.

    Fans Are Unhappy?

    According to the report by a popular Youtube Channel, a large number of Sri Lankan refugees across the globe who phone up them have conveyed that they respect and admire Vijay Sethupathi a lot but the Sindhubaadh star shouldn't do this biopic.

    What Could Be The Reason?

    Meanwhile, report also suggests that they have talked about the reason why he should skip the project. It is being said that Muttiah Muralitharan had spoken against Sri Lankan refugees once and hence, they are disappointed over the cricketer.

    Will They Boycott The Film?

    Reportedly, they also conveyed that even if somebody like Vijay Sethupathi, whom they admire a lot, goes on to do his biopic, they would boycott the movie. It needs to be seen whether Vijay Sethupathi would pay heed to this request or not.

    Nevertheless, various rumours have been doing the reports regarding this project. Earlier, rumours had come up regarding the possible guest roles in the films as well. We need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the film to get a clear picture.

    (Source: Valai Pechu)

    More VIJAY SETHUPATHI News

    Read more about: vijay sethupathi
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue