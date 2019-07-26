Vijay Sethupathi Gets A Request To REJECT This Upcoming Big Film?
Vijay Sethupathi's acting talent has no bounds and he could rightly be termed as a versatile actor, who is capable of performing any kind of role with ease. He has already signed the dotted lines for many promising projects. With back-to-back movies, Vijay Sethupathi as well as his fans are all set to have busy times ahead. Meanwhile, it seems like some of the admirers of Vijay Sethupathi are quite disappointed with the actor saying yes to one of the projects and they seemingly want the actor to skip that particular movie. Read the article to know further details regarding this.
A Biopic
The latest reports that have been ruling the online circuits reveal that Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the leading role in a Tamil movie, which will be based on the life of veteran cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, who hails from Sri Lanka.
Fans Are Unhappy?
According to the report by a popular Youtube Channel, a large number of Sri Lankan refugees across the globe who phone up them have conveyed that they respect and admire Vijay Sethupathi a lot but the Sindhubaadh star shouldn't do this biopic.
What Could Be The Reason?
Meanwhile, report also suggests that they have talked about the reason why he should skip the project. It is being said that Muttiah Muralitharan had spoken against Sri Lankan refugees once and hence, they are disappointed over the cricketer.
Will They Boycott The Film?
Reportedly, they also conveyed that even if somebody like Vijay Sethupathi, whom they admire a lot, goes on to do his biopic, they would boycott the movie. It needs to be seen whether Vijay Sethupathi would pay heed to this request or not.
Nevertheless, various rumours have been doing the reports regarding this project. Earlier, rumours had come up regarding the possible guest roles in the films as well. We need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the film to get a clear picture.
(Source: Valai Pechu)