Vijay Sethupathi's Association With Thalapathy 64 Confirmed; What Are The Next Big Updates?

Finally, the big breaking update regarding Vijay's next movie tentatively titled Thalapathy 64, is out. The makers of the film have confirmed that Vijay Sethupathi will be a part of this upcoming film, which will be directed by Maanagaram fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. Through Thalapathy 64, Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time and their fans are super excited thinking about the prospects of the movie. It would be a treat to see these two star performers together on the big screen.

Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi had teamed up with Rajinikanth in the film Petta and had essayed a character with negative shades in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial. He excelled in the role and proved his versatility yet again. It needs to be seen whether the Vikram Vedha actor would play an antagonist in Thalapathy 64 or not. Earlier, it was speculated that he might be pitted against Vijay in the movie.

It was revealed that three major updates regarding Thalapathy 64 are on the way and the first announcement is regarding Vijay Sethupathi's association with the movie. Next, the team is expected to announce the leading lady of the movie. Rumour has it that actress Malavika Mohanan, who had essayed an important role in Petta, will be paired opposite Vijay in Thalapathy 64.

At the same time, the makers of the film are also expected to officially announce the shooting date of the movie. It is being believed that the shoot of Thalapathy 64 will commence in the first week of October.

Let us wait for the official announcements to get a clear picture regarding all of these.