Vijay Sethupathi's Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic To Begin In December 2019!

Speculations were doing the rounds that Vijay Sethupathi might be seen playing the lead role in the biopic of veteran Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. Now, the latest reports have confirmed that such a project is definitely on the cards.

The report that has surfaced reveal that this biopic will be directed by MS Sripathy. Reportedly, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer will be produced under the banner Suresh Productions and will be co-produced by Dar Media. It is also being said that the shoot of the film will commence in December 2019.

Popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "IT'S OFFICIAL... Biopic on Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan... Vijay Sethupathi will essay the Sri Lankan legend in the film [not titled yet]... Directed by MS Sripathy... Produced by Suresh Productions... Coproduced by Dar Media P Ltd... Starts Dec 2019."

At the same time, the announcement regarding the rest of the star cast is awaited. If the reports are to be believed, the film that will be made in Tamil will make a simultaneous release in other languages as well.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a good number of promising projects in hand. Prominent among them are Kadaisi Vyavasaayi, which is being directed by Manikandan and Laabam, which is his upcoming film with director Manikandan. He will also be seen in the Telugu movie Sye Raa, starring Chiranjeevi.