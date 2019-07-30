English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vijay Sethupathi's Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic To Begin In December 2019!

    By
    |

    Speculations were doing the rounds that Vijay Sethupathi might be seen playing the lead role in the biopic of veteran Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. Now, the latest reports have confirmed that such a project is definitely on the cards.

    Vijay Sethupathis Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic To Begin In December 2019!

    The report that has surfaced reveal that this biopic will be directed by MS Sripathy. Reportedly, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer will be produced under the banner Suresh Productions and will be co-produced by Dar Media. It is also being said that the shoot of the film will commence in December 2019.

    Popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "IT'S OFFICIAL... Biopic on Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan... Vijay Sethupathi will essay the Sri Lankan legend in the film [not titled yet]... Directed by MS Sripathy... Produced by Suresh Productions... Coproduced by Dar Media P Ltd... Starts Dec 2019."

    At the same time, the announcement regarding the rest of the star cast is awaited. If the reports are to be believed, the film that will be made in Tamil will make a simultaneous release in other languages as well.

    Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a good number of promising projects in hand. Prominent among them are Kadaisi Vyavasaayi, which is being directed by Manikandan and Laabam, which is his upcoming film with director Manikandan. He will also be seen in the Telugu movie Sye Raa, starring Chiranjeevi.

    More VIJAY SETHUPATHI News

    Read more about: vijay sethupathi
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 18:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue