Vijay Sethupathi To Get Double The Remuneration For Thalapathy 64?

Vijay Sethupathi is an actor who never shies away from experimenting with his roles. When lead actors of this generation are quite reluctant to do characters with negative shades, here is a man who has shown a new path by opting to play an antagonist. Yes, we are talking about Thalapathy 64 and reports suggest that he will be seen playing the villain role in the Vijay starrer. At the same time, one of the latest reports by a popular YouTube channel gives away that Vijay Sethupathi will get double the remuneration for this movie, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. According to the report, he will be paid around Rs 15 crore for this much-awaited film.

Reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi usually charges around Rs 8 crore for films in which plays the lead role but now, the case of Thalapathy 64 is quite different. Well, the Vikram Vedha actor has a lot of single hero projects in hand and his willingness to take up such a role in a superstar movie is worth appreciating.

Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi had essayed the villain role in Rajinikanth's Petta and the versatile actor did leave everyone impressed with his performance. Let us wait and see what is on store for him in Thalapathy 64.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi's next Tamil film to hit theatres will be Sanga Thamizhan, directed by Vijay Chander. The trailer of the film had hit the online circuits a few days ago and it seems like a powerful entertainer is on the way. Reportedly, the film will be reaching theatres in October. The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the exact release date. Meanwhile, his debut Telugu movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, will hit theatres tomorrow. The Tamil dubbed version of the film will also make a simultaneous release.

(Source: Valai Pechu)