Vijay Sethupathi To Join The Shooting Of ‘Thalapathy 64’ In Shimoga!

Thalapathy Vijay, who recently created box-office records with his Diwali release Bigil, signed up his next with Lokesh Kanagaraj. With Malavika Mohanan as the female lead, the movie is tentatively titled as Thalapathy 64.

Apparently, Vijay will be seen playing the role of a college professor in the movie, who will fight against darkness and corruption surrounding the education system in India.

Recent reports reveal that actor Vijay Sethupathi who was roped in to play an important character in Thalapathy 64 is all set to join the shooting of the film in Shimoga soon. The team of Thalapathy 64 is shooting for the movie in Shimoga currently, which is reported to be the third schedule. A song sequence and portions of prison scenes have been shot recently. It is reported that Vijay Sethupathi will join the team in Shimoga to shoot combination shots alongside with Vijay with prison as the backdrop.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, earlier in one of his interviews mentioned that he will not be making any compromises for Thalapathy 64, owing to Vijay's mass status. He said that Thalapathy 64 will be made completely in his own style of film-making. Kaithi actor Arjun Das was recently roped in to play an important role in the movie.

Recently, a leaked video from the shooting spot of Thalapathy 64 went viral on social media. In the video, Vijay was seen in a handsome look, greeting his fans and well-wishers who gathered around in the location.

Thalapathy 64 also has Antony Varghese, Arjun Das, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Srinath and Sanjeev doing pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the background score, while Sathyan Sooryan is roped in for cinematography. Philomin Raj will take care of the cuts. The movie is produced by Xavier Britto, under the banner XB Film Creators.

Rumours say that Vijay might team up with director Shankar for his next after Thalapathy 64. The movie is believed to be the sequel to Shankar's blockbuster Mudhalvan. If it happens, it will be Vijay's second collaboration with Shankar after Nanban. Let's wait for an official confirmation!

