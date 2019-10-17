    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Vijay Sethupathi To Make A Cameo Appearance In 'Oh My Kadavule'

      According to media reports, Vijay Sethupathi will soon be seen in a cameo in Oh My Kadavule. The film has Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in the lead roles. The film's director Ashwath Marimuthu stated that he (Vijay) will be seen in a loveable role in the movie. "The role is such that it demanded a star actor like Vijay Sethupathi. Since Ashok has a good rapport with him, we approached him. He heard the story and liked his role. He has an ear for good scripts and he agreed to appear in the cameo. We shot his portions in Mani Mahal," says Ashwath.

      About the film, Ashwath said that the team has completed the film's shooting. "We are currently busy with the re-recording. Leon James has given us some fabulous songs for this feel-good movie," he adds.

      Oh My Kadavule is a romantic comedy, and it is being said that the film will release in November. Its first look was released recently, and it drew the attention of former WWE wrestler Kurt Angle. Apparently, the film's lead pair was made popular by the wrestler.

      This will be Vijay Sethupathi's second movie, in which he is making a cameo appearance. The first one was 'Imaikka Nodigal', which had lady superstar Nayanthara playing the lead role. The film also had Atharva and Rahman in key roles.

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, in which Vijay Sethupathi played a key role, released earlier this month. The film, which was based on a rebellion against the British government, also stars Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, and Jagapathy Babu among others. The film hit screens in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

