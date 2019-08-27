English
    Vijay Sethupathi To Play Main Villain In Vijay's Thalapathy 64?

    Thalapathy 64 is all over the news ever since its announcement and now, the latest reports reveal that the upcoming Vijay starrer will have a strong antagonist in it. If the reports are anything to go by, none other than actor Vijay Sethupathi might be seen playing the main villain in this much-awaited movie.

    The reports that have come up reveal that the team is keen on roping in Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Meanwhile, the report also suggests that director Lokesh Kanagaraj has narrated the script to Vijay Sethupathi and the Vikram Vedha actor is impressed with the same. However, date issues do stand as a hindrance for the same. Nevertheless, it is being said that Vijay Sethupathi will somehow adjust the dates and be a part of this movie. At the same time, no official confirmation has come up regarding this yet.

    For the uninitiated, Vijay Sethupathi had played a character with negative shades in Rajinikanth's recent release Petta as well. The fabulous actor impressed everyone with his performance in the film. It would be interesting to see Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi locking horns in a movie. If this happens, we definitely can be assured of a powerful antagonist character.

    According to reports, the shoot of Thalapathy 64 will commence in October 2019 and the team is eyeing to release the film during Summer 2020. Further reports regarding the rest of the star cast are being awaited.

    Meanwhile, reports also reveal that Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi movies might clash at the box office during the upcoming Diwali season. Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil has been scheduled for a release during the festival season and at the same time, reports reveal that Vijay Sethupathi's next film Sanga Thamizhan, might also hit the theatres on the same day. Let us wait and see what's in store.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 11:46 [IST]
