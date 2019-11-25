Vijay Sethupathi To Play The Antagonist In Kamal Haasan's Indian 2?

Vijay Sethupathi is a busy man with the actor having a beeline of projects. Now, if reports are to be believed, the 96 actor might also be a part of one of the most ambitious upcoming projects of Tamil cinema. Hearsay has it that Vijay Sethupathi will join Indian 2 and the actor has been approached to play the antagonist's role in this Shankar directorial.

Earlier, during Ungal Naan event, which was conducted to celebrate Kamal Haasan's 60 years in cinema, Makkal Selvan revealed that he was offered an important role in Indian 2 but couldn't take it up because of date issues. Interestingly, he also expressed his eagerness to work with Ulaganayagan and also requested him to offer one more opportunity.

Now, if the latest rumours are anything to go by, Vijay Sethupathi will adjust his dates for Indian 2 and it is being speculated that he would join the team in February 2020. Nevertheless, neither the Petta star nor the makers of the film have come up with any official announcement regarding this.

The Kamal Haasan starrer also features other prominent names of the film industry. Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and others are also a part of the much-awaited movie. Meanwhile, the first schedule of the shoot was completed in Gwalior, Bhopal, etc. In the interim, Kamal Haasan has taken a break from the shoot since he has to undergo a surgery to remove an implant from his leg.

As far as Vijay Sethupathi is concerned, his previous release was Sangathamizhan, which had hit theatres a week ago. Laabam, Maamanthan, Kadaisi Vyavasaayi, etc., are some of his upcoming works. He will also be seen playing the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay's next movie, which is being referred to as Thalapathy 64. The shoot of the film, directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, is currently progressing.

