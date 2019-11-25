    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vijay Sethupathi To Play The Antagonist In Kamal Haasan's Indian 2?

      By Staff
      |

      Vijay Sethupathi is a busy man with the actor having a beeline of projects. Now, if reports are to be believed, the 96 actor might also be a part of one of the most ambitious upcoming projects of Tamil cinema. Hearsay has it that Vijay Sethupathi will join Indian 2 and the actor has been approached to play the antagonist's role in this Shankar directorial.

      Vijay Sethupathi To Play The Antagonist In Kamal Haasans Indian 2?

      Earlier, during Ungal Naan event, which was conducted to celebrate Kamal Haasan's 60 years in cinema, Makkal Selvan revealed that he was offered an important role in Indian 2 but couldn't take it up because of date issues. Interestingly, he also expressed his eagerness to work with Ulaganayagan and also requested him to offer one more opportunity.

      Now, if the latest rumours are anything to go by, Vijay Sethupathi will adjust his dates for Indian 2 and it is being speculated that he would join the team in February 2020. Nevertheless, neither the Petta star nor the makers of the film have come up with any official announcement regarding this.

      The Kamal Haasan starrer also features other prominent names of the film industry. Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and others are also a part of the much-awaited movie. Meanwhile, the first schedule of the shoot was completed in Gwalior, Bhopal, etc. In the interim, Kamal Haasan has taken a break from the shoot since he has to undergo a surgery to remove an implant from his leg.

      As far as Vijay Sethupathi is concerned, his previous release was Sangathamizhan, which had hit theatres a week ago. Laabam, Maamanthan, Kadaisi Vyavasaayi, etc., are some of his upcoming works. He will also be seen playing the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay's next movie, which is being referred to as Thalapathy 64. The shoot of the film, directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, is currently progressing.

      ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan To Undergo Surgery Tomorrow? Deets Inside!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue