Vijay-Shankar Movie Is On Cards? The Director Opens Up

Fans of both Vijay and Shankar are eager to see them team up yet again for a film and off late, rumours have been doing the rounds regarding such a possible project. Now, according to the reports, director Shankar himself has come up with a statement, which has further strengthened the belief that a film from Vijay-Shankar combo is definitely on cards.

It was during the recently held Behindwoods Gold Medal Awards that director Shankar opened up about the film with Vijay. When quizzed about such a project, the ace film-maker mentioned that he himself and actor Vijay are ready for such a movie and the project might happen anytime soon.

Well, this response of the maverick film-maker has left everyone quite excited. Earlier, Shankar and Vijay had teamed up for the movie Nanban, which had hit theatres in 2012. The Tamil remake of the superhit Bollywood movie 3 Idiots, had featured Vijay in the lead role. The movie had turned out to be a huge success at the box office.

Meanwhile, Shankar is busy with the works of his next mega venture Indian 2, featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The shoot of the film, which is one among the most-awaited upcoming movies of Tamil cinema is currently progressing and there are huge expectations on the movie, which brings back the character Senapathy from the movie Indian.

On the other hand, Vijay is busy with Thalapathy 64, which is being directed by young film-maker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie is expected to come to theatres during the upcoming summer season.

Well, it needs to be seen whether Thalapathy 65 will be directed by Shankar. Various rumours have been doing the rounds regarding Thalapathy 65 and the director of Vijay's next movie after the upcoming project. Let us wait for the official updates to get a clear picture regarding all of these.