    Vijay’s Speech At Bigil Audio Launch: 5 Major Highlights From The Engaging & Enlightening Talk!

    By
    |

    Bigil's audio launch was indeed a grand affair, but what impressed the audiences the most was the eloquent speech by Vijay. There was a curiosity surrounding what Vijay would speak at the event, especially since the superstar had given a spellbinding address during the audio launch of Sarkar. As expected, Vijay's speech at Bigil audio launch pushed the bar higher, and all those present there were quite thrilled and joyed, upon hearing his words. Twitter is filled with quotes from his speech at the function. Here, we take you through five major highlights from Vijay's speech at the Bigil audio launch.

    As everyone knows, Bigil revolves around the sport of football and in his speech, Vijay drew comparisons between life and the game. Reportedly, he stated that life is like a football game. Adding to that point, he mentioned that when you try to score a goal, a lot of people will try to defend that.

    Vijay came up with a punch line connecting politics and sports. Reportedly, he mentioned that it is good to play pretty well in politics but asked for politics to be not brought into sports.

    Vijay recollected the experience he had while singing Verithanam, set to tune by AR Rahman. He had initially sent a sample track of Verithanam to the maestro but later was surprised to know that Rahman had called him for the recording. Vijay also revealed that it was Atlee who motivated him to sing this song. He also sang a few improvisations that Rahman had suggested during the recording.

    Reportedly, Vijay also had some strong and meaningful words to speak about fan wars and social media bullying. Vijay made it clear that online trolls are ok if they are meant for fun. But, these acts shouldn't cross the limits. He also quoted an instance when MGR had scolded one of his ministers for making fun of Kalaignar Karunanidhi.

    The entire nation was left in a state of shock after the unfortunate death of techie Subhasri, who died after a banner fell on her. The resulting impact led to her coming under the wheels of a lorry and getting crushed to death. Earlier, Vijay had asked his fans to stop using cut-outs and banners for his films. Now, during his speech at the Bigil audio launch, he paid condolences to Subhasri's family.

    The actor rapped the authorities for not arresting the person responsible for the unfortunate incident. He also asked the audiences to channelise their anger in the right direction and mentioned that it would be good to create hashtags for such vital issues instead of engaging in negative stuff on the internet.

    Read more about: vijay bigil
