Vijay’s Speech At Bigil Audio Launch: 5 Major Highlights From The Engaging & Enlightening Talk!

Life Is Like A Game Of Football

As everyone knows, Bigil revolves around football sport and in his speech, Vijay drew comparisons between life and the game of football. Reportedly, he stated that life is like a football game. Adding to that point, he mentioned when you try to score a goal, a lot of people will try to defend that.

About Politics And Games

Vijay came up with a punch line connecting politics and sports. Reportedly, he mentioned that it is good play pretty well in politics but asked not to bring politics to the sports.

Singing An AR Rahman Song

Vijay recollected experience that he had while singing Verithanam set to tune by AR Rahman. He had initially sent a sample track of Verithanam to the maestro but later was surprised to know that AR Rahman had called him for recording. He also revealed that it was Atlee who motivated him to sing this song. Interestingly, he also sang a few improvisations that AR Rahman had suggested during the recording.

About Fan Wars

Reportedly, Vijay also had some strong and important words to speak about fan wars and social media bullying. Vijay made it clear that online trolls are ok if they are meant for fun. But, these acts shouldn't cross the limits. He also quoted an instance when MGR had scolded one his ministers for making fun of Kalaignar Karunanidhi.

About Subhasri Incident

The entire nation was left in a state of shock to know about the unfortunate death of Subhasri. Earlier, Vijay had asked his fans to stop using cut-outs and banners for his films. Now, during his speech at Bigil Audio Launch he paid condolences to the entire family of Subhasri and paid respect to her soul. Meanwhile, he also asked audiences to channelize anger in the right direction and mentioned it would be good to put hashtags for such vital issues.