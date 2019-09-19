English
    Vijay Teaming Up With Perarasu For Thalapathy 65; What Is The Truth?

    Recently, rumours surfaced that Vijay might join hands with director Perarasu, with whom he had previously worked in two superhit movies. Speculations were rife that Vijay-Perarasu movie will be Thalapathy 65 but one of the latest reports by a popular YouTube channel has cleared the air surrounding such rumours. According to them, Vijay-Perarasu combo has not been confirmed for Thalapathy 65.

    According to sources close to the channel, Vijay is one such star who would commit next project only after completing at least 90% of his present project. Hence, Thalapathy 64's shooting is yet to commence and reports that suggest that Vijay has given the nod to Perarasu for Thalapathy 65 are seemingly baseless. Even the talks surrounding Thalapathy 64 and its director had come out during the last schedule of Bigil, which again strengthens this claim. In the report, it has also mentioned that director Perarasu had recently met Vijay but it is not clear whether the meeting was regarding Thalapathy 65 or not.

    Vijay and Perarasu had previously teamed up for two blockbuster movies of the 2000s. At first, they joined hands for Thirupatchi (2005), which featured Vijay and Trisha in lead roles. The movie was a huge commercial success at the box office and elevated Vijay's star status. In the same year, they teamed up for Sivakasi, a rural commercial entertainer, which was also lapped up by Vijay fans. Let us wait and see whether Vijay-Perarasu combo would come for the third time.

    Meanwhile, Vijay's Bigil will be hitting theatres during Deepavali season and it will be followed by Thalapathy 64. The shoot of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will commence in October and reportedly, will be completed in a single schedule. Going by the report, we should get a clear picture regarding Thalapathy 65 towards the end of Thalapathy 64's shooting schedule.

    Read more about: vijay perarasu
