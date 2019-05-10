Vijay To Collaborate With This Young Filmmaker For Thalapathy 65? Exciting Deets Inside

Last year, Vijay became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Sarkar opened to a terrific response at the box office and clicked with the target audience. The film, directed by noted filmmaker AR Murugadoss, featured the star in the role of a crusader and did full justice to his 'mass hero' image. Sadly, Sarkar ran into trouble with the Tamil Nadu government due to is political undertones which affected its box office collections. With 2018 in the past, 'Thalapathy' is in the limelight due to an awesome reason.

Vijay recently met Karthik Subbaraj and had a professional discussion with him which led to speculation of him working with the young director. According to reports, the two are indeed set to collaborate but the Pizza filmmaker will not be directing the actor. If things go as planned, Karthik Subbaraj might produce Thalapathy 65 and add a new dimension to his career. One is likely to get more clarity on this in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Vijay is busy shooting for the Atlee-directed Thalapathy 63 which features him in the role of a soccer coach. The film, starring Nayanthara as the female lead, is slated to hit screens this Diwali.

So, are you looking forward to Vijay teaming up with Karthik Subbaraj? Tell us in the space below.

Source: Valai Pechu