English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vijay To Collaborate With This Young Filmmaker For Thalapathy 65? Exciting Deets Inside

    By
    |

    Last year, Vijay became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Sarkar opened to a terrific response at the box office and clicked with the target audience. The film, directed by noted filmmaker AR Murugadoss, featured the star in the role of a crusader and did full justice to his 'mass hero' image. Sadly, Sarkar ran into trouble with the Tamil Nadu government due to is political undertones which affected its box office collections. With 2018 in the past, 'Thalapathy' is in the limelight due to an awesome reason.

    Vijay

    Vijay recently met Karthik Subbaraj and had a professional discussion with him which led to speculation of him working with the young director. According to reports, the two are indeed set to collaborate but the Pizza filmmaker will not be directing the actor. If things go as planned, Karthik Subbaraj might produce Thalapathy 65 and add a new dimension to his career. One is likely to get more clarity on this in the coming days.

    Meanwhile, Vijay is busy shooting for the Atlee-directed Thalapathy 63 which features him in the role of a soccer coach. The film, starring Nayanthara as the female lead, is slated to hit screens this Diwali.

    So, are you looking forward to Vijay teaming up with Karthik Subbaraj? Tell us in the space below.

    Vijay Is Not A Super Actor, Noted Actor's Controversial Comment Goes Viral

    Source: Valai Pechu

    Read more about: vijay karthik subbaraj
    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 12:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue